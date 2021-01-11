LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Members of the public, attorneys and media representatives can now access Los Angeles Superior Court cases remotely, the presiding judge announced Monday.
“We are implementing this new tool as part of our ongoing effort to ensure public access during the pandemic and to enforce social distancing requirements in Los Angeles County courthouses,” Presiding Judge Eric C. Taylor said in a statement.
The court urges attorneys and other interested parties to use the remote, listen-only option in order to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Users will be required to create an ID and password to register for remote access to each individual hearing. Attorneys are able to use their existing court ID and password.
Along with the remote system, a limited number of courtroom seats will remain available on a first-come, first-served basis for in-person attendance. Members of the public must obtain prior approval via email.
The technology is listen-only, but witnesses and others who need to participate in hearings can inquire about attending remotely via Webex and LACourtConnect.
Users can sign up for the new system or find out how to arrange for in-person attendance at lacourt.org.
