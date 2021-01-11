SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County health officials reported another 29 COVID-19 fatalities Monday, bringing the death toll to 2,120.

Of the deaths, seven were skilled nursing facility residents and three resided in assisted living facilities. Since the pandemic began, 699 skilled nursing facility residents and 235 assisted living facility residents have died.

December was the deadliest month for Orange County since the pandemic began, with 410 fatalities reported so far. Because reporting is staggered, it is possible more fatalities could be reported.

The total surpassed summer peaks when 379 people died in July and 367 in August, according to Orange County Health Care Agency statistics.

Last week, the county reported 140 COVID-19 fatalities. Since Sunday, the county has reported 79 deaths.

Meanwhile, the county reported 3,259 new COVID-19 diagnoses on Monday, bringing the caseload to 191,861.

The number of patients hospitalized with coronavirus rose from 2,216 on Sunday to 2,221 Monday while the number of patients in intensive care units dipped from a record 547 on Sunday to 544.

There were 26,231 tests reported Monday, raising the cumulative total to 2,283,663, according to the OCHCA.

County officials are working on setting up two “supersites,” which will be announced this week, where vaccines will be distributed.

Orange County CEO Frank Kim said it is an effort to help hospitals dole out vaccines, as doctors and nurses are too overwhelmed with caring for patients now.

The county’s state-adjusted ICU bed availability remains at zero, and the unadjusted figure is 5.9%. The state created the adjusted metric to reflect the difference in beds available for COVID-19 patients and non-coronavirus patients.

The county has 35% of its ventilators available.

