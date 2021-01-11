CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) – Loved ones of Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Payman Simoni say they are heartbroken as they lay him to rest.

The 50-year-old passed away Friday from COVID-19 complications.

“The shock is that he was so perfectly healthy,” said family friend Katy Amiri-Younesi.
“He’s a doctor, I called him when I had COVID. He was instructing me what to do.”

Simoni’s longtime friend tells us the doctor got a test on December 6 after a patient he had seen called to say they were positive.

The father of two did test positive.

Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Payman Simoni (Courtesy photo)

His friends tell us for about a week, he was perfectly fine, but then started having shortness of breath. He was eventually put on a ventilator at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he quickly deteriorated.

“Yes, he was wearing a mask at all times,” Amiri-Younesi said. “He was a physician. And he took all the protocols.”

Loved ones say Simoni was fun-loving and ambitious. He not only had his own cosmetic surgery practice, but was also an ear, nose and throat specialist, a pilot, and recently became a certified magician.

Simoni’s family says they are still trying to understand what went wrong. But in the meantime, they want to urge everyone to take all the precautions.