BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) – Loved ones of Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Payman Simoni say they are heartbroken as they lay him to rest.

The 50-year-old passed away Friday from COVID-19 complications.

“The shock is that he was so perfectly healthy,” said family friend Katy Amiri-Younesi.

“He’s a doctor, I called him when I had COVID. He was instructing me what to do.”

Simoni’s longtime friend tells us the doctor got a test on December 6 after a patient he had seen called to say they were positive.

The father of two did test positive.

His friends tell us for about a week, he was perfectly fine, but then started having shortness of breath. He was eventually put on a ventilator at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he quickly deteriorated.

“Yes, he was wearing a mask at all times,” Amiri-Younesi said. “He was a physician. And he took all the protocols.”

Loved ones say Simoni was fun-loving and ambitious. He not only had his own cosmetic surgery practice, but was also an ear, nose and throat specialist, a pilot, and recently became a certified magician.

Simoni’s family says they are still trying to understand what went wrong. But in the meantime, they want to urge everyone to take all the precautions.