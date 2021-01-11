LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Monday.
Riverside County health officials reported 8,434 newly confirmed cases and 32 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 216,275 cases and 2,250 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 145,380 had recovered.
There were a reported 1,675 coronavirus patients hospitalized Monday, 357 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 3,435 newly confirmed cases and 15 additional fatalities, bringing the countywide total to 231,750 cases and 1,546 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 210,048 had recovered.
There were 1,720 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Sunday, 356 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
Ventura County health officials reported 3,288 newly confirmed cases and 17 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 51,605 cases and 351 deaths. Of those who had contracted the illness, 44,152 had recovered and 7,102 were under active quarantine.
There were 432 coronavirus patients hospitalized Monday, 83 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
As of Monday evening, 1,858,147 Riverside County residents, 1,872,112 San Bernardino County residents and 792,842 Ventura County residents had been tested for COVID-19.