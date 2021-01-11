CORONA (CBSLA) — It was a tense and scary weekend for a Corona police officer, who was carjacked at gunpoint on the 91 Freeway.

The incident began when the officer’s unmarked Ford Explorer was hit on the westbound 91 Freeway, just east of Van Buren, Saturday at about 2 p.m. The collision made the SUV spin out several times.

The officer pulled over as is required after the collision. But when the officer got out of the vehicle, the other driver ran at him with a gun and shots were fired. Police say no one was hurt, but the gunman stole the police vehicle and took off.

The gunman was later found hiding in an apartment in the area of La Sierra and Minnier Streets in Riverside, where he surrendered. He has not been identified.