SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) — A person was wounded Monday in a shooting in Santa Clarita involving a retired Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department employee.
According to the department, deputies were called at about 2:20 p.m. to the gated MacMillan Ranch community at 15900 Warm Springs Drive, near Sand Canyon Road.
One person, described by the department as a suspect, was taken to the hospital in unknown condition by the Los Angeles County Fire Department following the shooting.
The department declined to say whether the former LASD employee, now considered a civilian, was the person who shot the suspect.
A resident in the neighborhood told the Santa Clarita Valley Signal that the shooting happened after a person allegedly drove through the front gate of the community and rammed another vehicle.
The shooting is still under active investigation.
