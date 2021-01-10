Comments
SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Authorities were investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting of a man in Santa Ana.
Santa Ana police responded to a call of a man who had been shot in the 800 block of Townsend Street on Sunday.
When they arrived, they located the victim who had been shot in his upper torso. He was pronounced dead on the scene by first responders.
The identity of the victim is pending.
Anyone with more information or who may have witnessed the shooting was asked to call the SAPD Homicide Section Detectives at (714) 245-8390, or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.