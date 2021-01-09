LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A 38-year-old woman was shot and killed overnight in Koreatown.
Police responded at 1:10 a.m. to a shooting near the intersection of Council Street and Mariposa Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
The victim was a woman, and she was in the Koreatown area visiting a friend. Police said the woman is from the Los Angeles area.
Police said they think someone was trying to rob the woman, and then they killed her. The suspect fled on foot southbound on Mariposa.
“We’re still investigating this, and we don’t know exactly how this started,” said LAPD Lt. John Radtke. “But the fact that she was getting into her car and she was basically attacked while she was in her car suggests someone was maybe trying to take the car.”
Police said the suspect is a man in his 20s who was wearing dark-colored clothing. Anyone with information about the shooting should contact LAPD.
“This is a terrible crime,” Radtke said. “This is egregious. We need to catch this person.”