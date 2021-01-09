LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County on Saturday surpassed 900,000 coronavirus cases and announced that more than 12,000 people have died.
16,982 cases and 221 deaths were reported on Saturday, with a cumulative of 906,171 cases and 12,084 fatalities throughout the pandemic.
There were 7,966 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county as of Saturday, and among them, 22% were in intensive care, marking the fourth consecutive day that the county reported 200 or more coronavirus-related deaths.
Three additional cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, known as MIS-C, were also reported in L.A. County, bringing the total countywide case count to 54 children, including one death.
“MIS-C is an inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 and symptoms include fever that does not go away and inflamed body parts, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs,” according to Public Health.
Parents of children displaying symptoms of MIS-C are urged to call their primary care provider or calling 211 to be connected to one.
Best practices against coronavirus continue to be to maintain physical distancing, wearing a face covering, and washing hands often.
The resources listed below can provide information about the pandemic and best practices for staying safe:
- L.A. County residents can call 2-1-1
- Los Angeles County Department of Public Health: http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/
- California Department of Public Health: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/ncov2019.aspx
- U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC): https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019- ncov/index.html Spanish https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index-sp.html
- World Health Organization (WHO): https://www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus
For information about how to get a free coronavirus test in L.A. County, visit https://corona-virus.la/covid-19-testing.
