MONTEBELLO (CBSLA) — The family of a local football coach is asking for help after the 39-year-old died, reportedly from coronavirus.

39-year-old Gabriel Arellano was a receiver’s coach at Montebello High School.

“He was there for a lot of personal issues in my life. He was just that kind of guy. He was a support system for a lot of us including his own family,” said Arellano’s close friend Marc Paramo.

The San Gabriel Valley Tribune reports he died Tuesday after spending just over one week in the hospital.

Edgar Hernandez coached alongside Arellano at Montebello High, where he says the team looked forward to the joy he brought.

“Who knows how he contracted it. We still don’t know but he did. He actually did his best to fight it and now he’s in a better place,” said Arellano’s friend Edgar Hernandez.

Relatives said Arellano didn’t have any known underlying medical issues but was working hard to lose weight.

Arellano leaves behind a wife, daughter and son.

Other family members ended up contracting coronavirus as well, but have since recovered.

A GoFundMe account set up for the family has raised more than $20,000.