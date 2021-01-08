DOWNEY (CBSLA) — Security cameras were rolling around 2:30 a.m. Monday when a man, and what appeared to be young girl, walked up to the outdoor tent at Winning Image Fitness, but they were not there for personal training.

Armed with a sharp object, the male suspect cut a large portion of the gym’s brand new turn. The man then rolls it up as the child looks on.

“I couldn’t imaging why they’d take a piece of it,” Maria Johnson, who owns the gym with her husband, said.

She said they recently spent nearly $1,000 on new turf, and while that might not seem like a lot for some businesses, it was a blow to the couple who have seen their income drop dramatically in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the owner said it was not the theft that had her so upset.

“When I saw this man with a child, it really was heart-wrenching,” Johnson said. “Then I forgot about the fact that they stole our property.”

Before leaving, the suspect grabbed his bags and motioned for the girl to pick up the turf, but she couldn’t and the man took it instead.

And while Johnson said she understands that the pandemic has taken a toll on everyone, she said the suspect did not have to steal.

“If they really needed the turf or they needed something to provide for their child, their family — come and ask us,” she said.

Downey police took a report and said they were looking into the theft.