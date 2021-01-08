LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Southern California lawmakers are speaking out about President Donald Trump’s actions surrounding the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

His @realDonaldTrump Twitter account was suspended on Friday, following various violations on the platform.

“I think it is a very appropriate step,” Democratic Congressman Adam Schiff, of Burbank, said to KCAL9. “He is using that platform to spread hate, incite violence and we saw the tragic results of that on Wednesday when a mob that he spoke to descended on the Capitol, broke up. As a result, five people, including a Capitol police officer, now dead.”

Schiff says the country is safer if the president has limited access to social media.

“There are still 12 days left in which he can do further harm to the country,” Schiff said.

The president was also suspended from using Facebook and Instagram, but it appears those accounts have been restored.

“If this was any Joe Schmoe inciting violence or putting up comments that people took as inspiring them to do violent acts then that would be taken down. There’s nothing surprising here, it’s just surprising because this finally happened to the President of the United States,” said tech blogger Justin Eastzer.

Following his actions and messaging while a group of Trump supporters rushed the Capitol, chances are now growing that he could be the only president in history to be impeached twice.

Lawmaker opponents argue in the new article of impeachment — Incitement of Insurrection — that Trump’s conduct on Wednesday “gravely endangered the security of the United States.”

“I think the president needs to be removed immediately,” said Democratic Rep. Nanette Barragán of San Pedro. “This is something I called for on January 6 as the chaos was happening It was clear he is not fit to serve. He’s very dangerous.”

Rep. Adam Schiff said the House of Representatives plans to get through the process quickly and he’s hoping the Senate will follow suit.

“We are going to move thoughtfully with expedition and we need the Senate to do the same,” Schiff said.

Some Republicans who opposed the last impeachment of President Donald Trump say they’re more open to it now.

“I will consider whatever articles they might move because as I’ve told you, I believe the president has disregarded his oath of office,” said Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska.

In an interview with her hometown paper, Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, said she’s pushing for Trump to be removed.

“I want him to resign,” Murkowski said to the paper. “I want him out. He has caused enough damage.”

In another turn on Friday, House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi revealed in a letter to colleagues that she had spoken to joint chiefs chairman Mark Milley “to discuss available precautions for preventing an unstable president from… accessing the launch codes and ordering a nuclear strike.”

Speaker Pelosi spoke to NBC’s 60 minutes on Friday, saying about President Trump, “Sadly, the person who is running the executive branch is a deranged, unhinged President of the United States.”

Pelosi is also pushing for Vice President Mike Pence to use the 25th Amendment to have Trump removed. There is no indication publicly that Pence is going to go in that direction.