CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Aaron Donald, KCAL 9, Rams

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald was selected unanimously to the NFL All-Pro team, the league announced Friday.

Aaron Donald of the Rams looks on prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium on Jan. 3, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (Getty Images)

Donald was one of just two players, along with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who were unanimous selections.

The 29-year-old Donald’s dominance has been nothing short of impressive. He has now been a first-team All-Pro selection for six straight years. Over that span he has missed just two regular season games. He is also a two-time NFL defensive player of the year and is among the favorites to get the award for a third year.

Donald had 13.5 sacks this season, second in the NFL only to Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker TJ Watt with 15 sacks.

Also receiving an All-Pro nod was Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, his second first-team All-Pro selection.

The All-Pro team is voted on by 50 NFL media members.

The Rams will take on the Seattle Seahawks Saturday in the first round of the playoffs.

Comments

Leave a Reply