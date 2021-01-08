LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald was selected unanimously to the NFL All-Pro team, the league announced Friday.
Donald was one of just two players, along with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who were unanimous selections.
The 29-year-old Donald’s dominance has been nothing short of impressive. He has now been a first-team All-Pro selection for six straight years. Over that span he has missed just two regular season games. He is also a two-time NFL defensive player of the year and is among the favorites to get the award for a third year.
Donald had 13.5 sacks this season, second in the NFL only to Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker TJ Watt with 15 sacks.
Also receiving an All-Pro nod was Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, his second first-team All-Pro selection.
The All-Pro team is voted on by 50 NFL media members.
The Rams will take on the Seattle Seahawks Saturday in the first round of the playoffs.