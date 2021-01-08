LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Friday.
Riverside County health officials reported 3,514 newly confirmed cases and 29 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 207,841 cases and 2,218 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 134,691 had recovered.
There were a reported 1,648 coronavirus patients hospitalized Friday, 370 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
Riverside County had a seven-day average of daily COVID-19 cases of 107.2 per 100,000 residents and a seven-day average positivity rate of 23.1%, according to the California Department of Public Health.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 3,142 newly confirmed cases and 32 additional fatalities, bringing the countywide total to 219,536 cases and 1,486 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 194,128 had recovered.
There were 1,751 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Thursday, 362 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
San Bernardino County had a seven-day average of daily COVID-19 cases of 122.8 per 100,000 residents and a seven-day average positivity rate of 21.1%, according to the CDPH.
Ventura County health officials reported 1,373 newly confirmed cases and 21 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 48,317 cases and 334 deaths. Of those who had contracted the illness, 41,329 had recovered and 6,654 were under active quarantine.
There were 425 coronavirus patients hospitalized Friday, 81 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
Ventura County had a seven-day average of daily COVID-19 cases of 70.9 per 100,000 residents and a seven-day average positivity rate of 13.5%, according to the CDPH.
As of Friday evening, 1,773,217 Riverside County residents, 1,797,861 San Bernardino County residents and 762,036 Ventura County residents had been tested for COVID-19.