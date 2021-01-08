SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) — The tunnel that connects the 10 Freeway to Pacific Coast Highway is scheduled to close overnight for upgrades next week, Caltrans reminded drivers Friday.
The McClure Tunnel, along with nearby ramps, will be temporarily shut down between Jan. 11 and Jan. 18 during the work, which will span a mile of the freeway between Lincoln Boulevard and the PCH Broadway Pedestrian Overpass.
The tunnel will be closed in both directions from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., and drivers will be detoured around the tunnel using Olympic Boulevard. Closures could change depending on the weather, Caltrans said.
During the construction, crews will update the lighting system inside the tunnel and add radar to detect speeders.
A warning system to alert drivers to traffic inside the tunnel, which aims to reduce crashes, will be the first in Los Angeles County. It will tell drivers to slow as they approach.
New signs in the area will also be installed and new pavement will be laid in the tunnel.
