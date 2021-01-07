CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) — Rapper DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, was arrested Thursday in Beverly Hills for possession of a loaded and concealed firearm, police said.

DaBaby performs onstage during the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, broadcast Aug. 30. (Photo by Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV)

According to the Beverly Hills Police Department, security at the Gucci store on Rodeo Drive called police at about 4:37 p.m. about a group of men walking southbound, one of whom was said to have a firearm in his waistband.

The department said officers made contact with the group after they had gotten into a vehicle and were preparing to leave the area.

According to police, a 9mm firearm was found in the vehicle.

Kirk, 29, was being held on $35,000 bail.

