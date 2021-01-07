Comments (13)
BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) — Rapper DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, was arrested Thursday in Beverly Hills for possession of a loaded and concealed firearm, police said.
According to the Beverly Hills Police Department, security at the Gucci store on Rodeo Drive called police at about 4:37 p.m. about a group of men walking southbound, one of whom was said to have a firearm in his waistband.
The department said officers made contact with the group after they had gotten into a vehicle and were preparing to leave the area.
According to police, a 9mm firearm was found in the vehicle.
Kirk, 29, was being held on $35,000 bail.