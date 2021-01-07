SAN FRANCISCO (CBSLA) – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced Thursday that it has suspended President Donald Trump’s accounts indefinitely in response to the storming of the Capitol the day before.

In a Facebook post, Zuckerberg wrote that his company was “extending the block” on President Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts “indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete.”

Both Facebook and Twitter locked Trump’s accounts on Wednesday as his supporters broke into the U.S. Capitol while Congress was meeting to certify the Electoral College results of the presidential election.

On Wednesday, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube removed a video which Trump posted in which he told the rioters, “We love you. You’re very special.”

“Over the last several years, we have allowed President Trump to use our platform consistent with our own rules, at times removing content or labeling his posts when they violate our policies,” Zuckerberg wrote in a statement. “We did this because we believe that the public has a right to the broadest possible access to political speech, even controversial speech. But the current context is now fundamentally different, involving use of our platform to incite violent insurrection against a democratically elected government.”