MONROVIA (CBSLA) – Authorities are searching for a driver who slammed into a home in Monrovia early Thursday morning and then ran from the crash scene, leaving the car wedged in the wall of the home.
The crash occurred at 1:23 a.m. at the intersection of Mountain Avenue and Deodar Lane, according to Monrovia police.
The car was traveling east on Foothill Boulevard when it missed a turn, hit a driveway and the slammed into the home’s living room and dining room, investigators believe.
A family who was asleep inside at the time was not hurt.
The driver left the car stuck in the wall of the home, ran from the scene and remains at large, police said.
It took crews several hours to extract the vehicle from the home. The extent of the damage to the structure was not confirmed.