LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Angeles National Forest campgrounds will remain closed through at least the end of the month, the U.S. Forest Service announced Thursday.
The Angeles, Cleveland, San Bernardino and Los Padres National Forest are among 12 national forests statewide whose campgrounds will remain closed through Jan. 29 because of the coronavirus stay-at-home orders.
“This order extension will protect visitors and our employees by reducing exposure to COVID-19 and mitigating the further burden on limited healthcare facilities,” said Randy Moore, Regional Forester of the USFS Pacific Southwest Region, in a statement.
The other eight whose campgrounds will be closed are Eldorado, Inyo, Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit, Plumas, Sequoia, Sierra, Stanislaus and the Tahoe national forests.
However, all 12 will remain open for day use “for the health and welfare of Californians.”
In total, California has 18 national forests.