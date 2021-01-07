ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — The driver of a big rig died Thursday morning in a fiery crash on the eastbound 91 Freeway in Anaheim.
Officers responded to the crash at 2:54 a.m. just west of Kraemer Boulevard, according to California Highway Patrol.
#SigAlert: There’s been an incident on EB SR-91 at Kramer Boulevard. Lanes #1-3 and the HOV lane are closed until further notice.#ExpectDelays #CHP pic.twitter.com/bKMK0LdN9I
— Caltrans OC (@CaltransOC) January 7, 2021
CHP reported that the driver was eastbound on the freeway in a 2002 Peterbilt tractor-trailer when the victim veered off the road and slammed into a concrete center divider.
Flames engulfed the truck and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to CHP. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
Authorities did not immediately identify the victim.
The carpool and No. 1 lanes of the freeway were closed past daybreak as crews worked to clear the scene.
However, traffic was moving on the Nos. 2 and 3 lanes, CHP said.
