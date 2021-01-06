MURRIETA (CBSLA) — A roller skating rink in Murrieta tried to reopen after being closed for nine months, and was promptly hit with a lawsuit and a temporary restraining order.

Epic Rollertainment, which apparently began putting on skating events again in December, announced on Dec. 30 they would be forced to shut down again after a a temporary restraining order was issued against the skating rink, which is being sued by the County of Riverside for violating the statewide public health order.

“[We] did not open our doors without A LOT of careful consideration. We fully grasp the severity of this virus and do not take lightly the suffering it has brought to so many, however, this virus is not the only threat we are all facing right now,” the skating rink’s Facebook message said. “I have heard from so many of you about the struggles you and your children have been going through due to these lockdowns and we were so glad that we were able to bring some joy back into your lives, even for only a moment.”

The owners, who say they did everything they could to stay open responsibly, are urging their Facebook followers to email the county and the city of Murrieta on their behalf to show their support.

All of Southern California is under a stay-at-home order due to its ICU capacity being at 0%. The order requires family entertainment centers, like roller skating rinks, to be closed.