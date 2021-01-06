LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Now that the 2020 election season substantially over, a nonprofit that gives foster and at-risk kids guidance and training in science and technology would like to have your political yard signs.

While most of us see political yard signs as a means to express support for an election candidate or political position, the folks at Made New Makerspace in Omaha, Nebraska, see them as plastic and metal.

“I know from projects that I’ve done personally how versatile corrugated plastic can be, so I shot an email over to Jim,” Made New Makerspace President Eric Kaplan told WOWT.

“The list of things you can do with this plastic and with the metal frames and signs is almost endless,” says Executive Director Jim Clements.

Residents are required to take political yard signs down seven days after a respective election, according to Omaha city code.

Made New Makerspace collected about 700 signs as the election season wound down. They’ll be used to help disadvantaged students explore interests in science, technology, engineering or math disciplines.

“There isn’t always an opportunity to learn 3D printing and using a laser cutter and doing sodering and basic circuits and programming. But yet those are skills that our economy thrives on,” Kaplan said.

Coroplast sheets can cost them between $20 to $40, depending on the quality. But these signs can become anything for free.

“One of the things that we have done with this before is to use it as an art board for students to put art supplies on and then they can use that for painting on a canvas,” Clements said.

And not only does this effort keep the signs out of landfills, Clements says it could contribute to someone’s career.

“The more that we collect the more youth that we can support in our programs, the workshops, such as the puppet making workshop.”