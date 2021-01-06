LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Four additional vaccination sites for health care workers opened Wednesday in the San Fernando Valley and Eastside of Los Angeles, bringing city sites’ collective capacity up to about 2,000 vaccinations per day.

The new locations opened at the Ritchie Valens Recreation Center in Pacoima, the Balboa Sports Complex in Encino, the Hazard Recreation Center in Boyle Heights and the El Sereno Recreation Center and will be able to provide 300 vaccinations per day, Mayor Eric Garcetti said.

On Dec. 30, the first vaccination sites opened at the Lincoln Park Recreation Center, San Fernando Park and the Crenshaw Christian Center in South Los Angeles, and on Friday, another opened at the Hansen Dam.

Garcetti said those sites have provided 6,700 vaccinations in the week they’ve been open.

Jimmy Kim, assistant general manager of the Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks, said that healthcare workers have to be registered to receive their tests, which will be scheduled at a specific time.

Their registrations will be confirmed by the site’s workers, and there will be a screening process to make sure there is no reason that the individual should not receive the vaccination, such as allergies. The entire process takes about five to 15 minutes, Kim said.

Los Angeles County has provided over 100,000 vaccinations in total, many of which have been administered to patients and staff at skilled nursing facilities.

