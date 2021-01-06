CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Jimmy Carter, US Capitol

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — America’s four living former presidents took to social media Wednesday after a mob of Trump supporters overran the Capitol building and sent members of Congress fleeing during the Electoral College vote ratification.

Former president Barack Obama said in a statement posted to Twitter that history would “remember today’s violence at the Capitol, incited by a sitting president who has continued to baselessly lie about the outcome of a lawful election.”

Obama’s predecessor, former President George w. Bush also issued a statement on Twitter, calling the actions an “insurrection.”

In a thread, former President Bill Clinton said that Americans must “reject today’s violence, turn the page, and move forward together.”

Former president Jimmy Carter, through The Carter Center, also released a statement on Twitter stating that he and wife, Rosalynn, were “praying for a peaceful resolution.”

