LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — America’s four living former presidents took to social media Wednesday after a mob of Trump supporters overran the Capitol building and sent members of Congress fleeing during the Electoral College vote ratification.
Former president Barack Obama said in a statement posted to Twitter that history would “remember today’s violence at the Capitol, incited by a sitting president who has continued to baselessly lie about the outcome of a lawful election.”
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 7, 2021
Obama’s predecessor, former President George w. Bush also issued a statement on Twitter, calling the actions an “insurrection.”
— George W. Bush Presidential Center (@TheBushCenter) January 6, 2021
In a thread, former President Bill Clinton said that Americans must “reject today’s violence, turn the page, and move forward together.”
The match was lit by Donald Trump and his most ardent enablers, including many in Congress, to overturn the results of an election he lost.
The election was free, the count was fair, the result is final. We must complete the peaceful transfer of power our Constitution mandates.
— Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) January 7, 2021
If that’s who we really are, we must reject today’s violence, turn the page, and move forward together—honoring our Constitution, remaining committed to a government of the people, by the people, and for the people.
— Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) January 7, 2021
Former president Jimmy Carter, through The Carter Center, also released a statement on Twitter stating that he and wife, Rosalynn, were “praying for a peaceful resolution.”
— The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) January 7, 2021