LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Esquire Magazine has published a list of the ‘100 Restaurants America Can’t Afford To Lose’ as a result of the pandemic, and 7 local restaurants are featured.
As bans on in-person dining in Los Angeles County have brought the local restaurant industry to its knees, cities have been pushing residents to support their establishments to prevent closures and ease the financial burden of local restaurateurs. This week, Hollywood’s ‘101 Coffee Shop’ was the latest to join a growing list of restaurants closing its doors for good as a result of the Pandemic.
In the fall, it was reported that 1 in 3 restaurants told the California Restaurant Association they will either close permanently or downsize by closing some locations.
The editors of Esquire recently put together a list of the top 100 restaurants across the country they view are important because, according to the publication, “if we lose them, we lose who we are.”
Here are the 7 local restaurants featured in the article:
Freedman’s
Los Angeles
Jitlada
Los Angeles
Leo’s Taco Truck
Los Angeles
Pie ‘n Burger
Pasadena
The Reel Inn
Malibu
The Stand
Laguna Beach
La Super-Rica
Santa Barbara
The full list of restaurants can be found here.