TORRANCE (CBSLA) — At least one person has died in a solo vehicle crash in Torrance early Tuesday.
The crash was reported at about 3 a.m. in the area of Hawthorne and Artesia boulevards in Torrance. Hawthorne Boulevard has been shut down between Redondo Beach and Artesia boulevards until further notice, according to Torrance police.
Police confirmed one person died in the crash, but did not release any further information.
Just one vehicle is believed to have been involved in the crash, but it remains under investigation.