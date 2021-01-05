STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — Oil Can Harry’s in Studio City has closed its doors after 52 years.

On January 4, 2020, owners confirmed the news in a message posted on the bar’s website saying, “Happy New Year to all! 2021 has not brought great news to OIL CAN HARRY’S: The property sold in December, thanks to Monty and Jon just needing to shut down another establishment. It was purchased on December 9th by a new buyer, who wants to have their own venue with jazz music.”

The owners continued, “So, at this time I have to vacate the property–nothing bad or ugly, just something I have to do. I fought hard to keep it, but just had to give up… Not sure where it will lead down the road. Thank you all for this beautiful gift that we shared for 52 years.”

On November 5, 2020, a message on the bar’s Facebook page said the bar would reopen as soon as they were allowed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The only reason Oil Can Harry’s is closed at this time is strictly due to COVID-19 and will re-open when allowed,” read a message on their official Facebook page. “The Sole Owner of ONLY the property at 11502 Ventura Blvd., Studio, City, CA 91604 has placed the property up for sale. Once a sale of the property has been completed, the new owner shall work with OCH on new terms of our lease agreement.”

Comedian Fortune Feimster took to Twitter following the news saying, “Oh man, just found out Oil Can Harry’s in LA is now closed for good. After 52 years. They had to sell the property. I had so many fond memories there and it was one of the first places I made friends in LA. So bummed to see it go.”

Oil Can Harry’s has been featured in movies like “Happy Texas” and has hosted parties for celebrities like Lady Gaga.

It was not immediately clear if or when the venue will undergo the mentioned changes.