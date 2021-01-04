Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Three people injured in a drive-by shooting in South Los Angeles on Monday evening.
The incident happened around 5:20 p.m. at 120th Street and Main Street.
Three individuals were struck by gunfire by an unknown shooter and were all in stable condition at last check, police said.
It’s unclear what led up to the shooting, or what the motive may be.
Police have not yet identified a suspect, according to LAPD Officer Mike Lopez.
Anonymous tips can be provided by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).
