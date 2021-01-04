HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Hollywood’s iconic 101 Coffee Shop has officially closed its doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Following speculation of the closure on Twitter, the restaurant’s owners confirmed the news.

“Because of the ongoing pandemic, the temporary closure of the 101 Coffee Shop has become permanent. This was a tough decision, but we believe there is a silver lining. It allows us to shift focus to Little Dom’s, which has become an institution in and of itself over the past 13 years, and the recently opened Little Dom’s Seafood up the coast in Carpinteria,” owner Warner Ebbink said in a statement to Variety.

“After almost 20 years of the 101 Coffee Shop, this closure defines the end of an era. We’ll always be grateful for the shared moments and what the restaurant brought to the LA F&B community, as well as the incredible support of our loyal guests at all our establishments,” Ebbink said.

The restaurant, located at 6145 Franklin Ave., was most notably seen in the movie “Swingers” and was also used for TV shows like “Entourage” and “Gilmore Girls.”

Comedian Patton Oswalt shared photos of his daughter eating at the beloved restaurant saying, “Aw man, the 101 Coffee Shop was one of Alice’s favorite hangs.”

Aw man, the 101 Coffee Shop was one of Alice’s favorite hangs. pic.twitter.com/in933Fz3vW — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 3, 2021

Director Rian Johnson replied to his tweet saying, “So many great nights/mornings there.” Actor Elijah Wood added, “Such a bummer” and Rosanna Arquette tweeted, “Oh no.”

Kat Dennings chimed in mentioning the “purple haze milkshake.”

Actor and musician Dylan Minnette tweeted about the nights his band Wallows would spend at the coffee shop saying, “I have more memories at 101 Coffee Shop than any other spot in LA… all of us in wallows have been here hundreds of times. almost every night after recording Spring and Nothing Happens. I can’t imagine LA without it. there has to be a way to save this… right? ugh I hate this.”

Following the confirmation of the closure, Minnette tweeted, “…I’m going to miss this place immeasurably. It will forever hold such a special place in my heart. Such sad news. Rip 101 coffee shop.”