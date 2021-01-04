CASTAIC (CBSLA) — A big rig crashed off the side of the northbound 5 Freeway in the Castaic area Monday, leaving one person dead and a California Highway Patrol officer injured.
The crash was reported around 12:40 p.m. north of Templin Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol and the county fire department.
The big rig eventually stopped approximately 50 feet down from the freeway in an embankment. The two right lanes of the freeay were blocked while an investigation was conducted, according to Caltrans.
One person, who was not immediately identified, died at the scene, according to fire department spokesman Franklin Lopez.
Lopez said a CHP officer was airlifted to a hospital with unspecified injuries, but information on how the officer was hurt was not immediately available.
