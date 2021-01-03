Comments
VENTURA (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday were investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting in Ventura that left one man in serious condition.
Ventura police responded to the area of Ocean Avenue Park just after 2 a.m. Sunday following a report of shots heard.
When officers arrived, they patrolled the area, and were notified that a man had been taken to a hospital after having been shot.
Authorities said the man’s condition was life threatening, though his current condition was not known.
If you have any more information about this incident, you are asked to call Sgt. Bill Dolan at 805-339-4444.