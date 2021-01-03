Comments
FAIRFAX DISTRICT (CBSLA) — Pink’s Hot Dogs, an iconic aspect of Los Angeles’ food landscape, is closing for two months starting Sunday night.
The business at LA Brea and Melrose avenues says the eatery will close through March starting at 7 p.m. onward.
The owners say the closure is intended to protect their employees and patrons from the recent surge in coronavirus cases.
The plan is to reopen in March, but will depend on the pandemic at that time.
For a buck and a half, I’ll just head to Costco……dog and drink. The dog at Costco is all beef and bigger too !