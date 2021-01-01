CLAREMONT (CBSLA) — A bird’s-eye view Friday showed a line of cars inching their way up to Mount Baldy where a fresh dusting of snow has people flocking to the popular tourist destination for the first weekend of the New Year.
“It’s so, you know, nice to be there,” Miriam Arango, a Claremont resident, said. “You know have a coffee, a chocolate and hamburgers. We really love the lodge.”
“The Mt. Baldy Lodge is probably one of my most favorite places that I’ve been going ever since I was young,” Mireya Lopez, a visitor, said.
Cars pulled over to let out passengers excited by the sight of a winter wonderland, with many saying a trip to the mountains is one way they can safely enjoy themselves and ring in the New Year.
“Due to corona and everything, I’m guessing that like half of the resorts in Mt. Baldy are closed,” Lopez said. “But many people still go up there for the snow and everything and to spend time with their family.”
With the fresh snow blanketing much of the roads to the mountains, snowplows and trucks have been out regularly throughout the week to make sure the roads are safe for drivers.