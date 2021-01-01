LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — A man was hit by a car and later died, officers with the Long Beach Police Department said Friday. The driver is still at large.
The driver of a blue Honda Civic failed to stop for James Herbert Lee Jones, 62, as he was crossing Pacific Coast Highway at Harbor Avenue in Long Beach, in a marked crosswalk, on December 22, police said. The motorist struck Jones and continued eastbound on Pacific Coast Highway, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
Officers found the Long Beach resident unconscious in the roadway suffering from serious injuries. Paramedics rushed him to an area hospital and police were notified Thursday that he had died at the area hospital.
The L.B.P.D.’s Collision Investigation Detail urged anyone with information regarding the crash to call them at 562-570-7355.
