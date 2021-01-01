Comments
BELL GARDENS (CBSLA) – A driver was killed after a car slammed into the front of a restaurant in Bell Gardens in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day.
The crash occurred in the 5700 block of East Gage Avenue just after midnight Friday, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
The driver struck a light pole before crashing through the restaurant. The driver was pronounced dead on scene. The victim was not identified.
Inspectors are examining whether the restaurant building sustained any structural damage.
There was no word on what may have caused the crash. Bell Gardens police are investigating.