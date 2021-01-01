VAN NUYS (CBSLA) — A 41-year-old motorist was killed and his passenger, a 38-year-old man, suffered critical injuries Friday when the car they were in went off the southbound 405 Freeway in Van Nuys, crashed in a field and burst into flames.
The crash occurred at about 3:40 a.m. near the Victory Boulevard exit, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The 2017 Audi R8 came to rest in a field near the Woodley Park Archery Range, where the motorist was trapped inside the car and was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, a resident of Canal Winchester, Ohio, was ejected from the Audi and was eventually rushed to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in critical condition.
The name of the driver, a resident of Tarzana, will be released pending notification of the family, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.
