BOYLE HEIGHTS (CBSLA) — Police Thursday released images of a man suspected in a hit-and-run crash that injured a woman in Boyle Heights earlier this month.
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a man driving a white Chevrolet s10 pickup was turning southbound onto Soto Street from Cesar E. Chavez Street at about 5:35 p.m. Dec. 19 when he struck a woman in a crosswalk.
Police said the driver “did not stop to render aid nor identify himself, and fled the scene southbound on Soto Street.”
The woman was taken to an area hospital with severe injuries, but was released a few days later to recover at home.
Video released from the intersection and from a gas station prior to the crash showed the driver wearing a royal blue security uniform shirt with a camouflage long-sleeve shirt underneath and black pants.
The man is described as being between the ages of 20 and 30, standing roughly 5 feet 10 inches and weighing 175 pounds with black hair and beard.
A reward of up to $25,000 has been offered to anyone who can provide information that leads to the driver’s identification, arrest or conviction. Anyone with information was asked to call the LAPD’s Central Traffic Division at 213-833-3717.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)