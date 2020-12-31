Comments
POMONA (CBSLA) – A semi-truck careened off the 10 Freeway in Pomona early Thursday morning and crashed, sending its load spilling across the roadway below.
The crash occurred at about 4:10 a.m. off the westbound 10 Freeway near Kellogg Drive, according to California Highway Patrol.
Aerial footage showed the trailer overturned with items littered across the road below the freeway.
It’s unclear if the driver was hurt. The cause of the crash was not confirmed.
The westbound 10 Freeway offramp to Kellogg Drive was expected to remain blocked through at least 11 a.m., CHP reported.