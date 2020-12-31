Comments
POINT MUGU (CBSLA) — Actor Kirk Cameron again staged a caroling protest Thursday, hours before the New Year.
In video from the event, a crowd of people could be seen gathered on the beach just off Pacific Coast Highway.
Cameron does not enforce social distancing, crowd size restrictions or face covering rules at the events. Thursday evening’s protest was the fourth such protest held in Southern California in recent weeks.
