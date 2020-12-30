LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Southern California native and Ontario High School graduate Victor Glover has been working on the International Space Station for nearly a month an a half.

“I’m currently involved in a food physiology experiment that’s looking at micronutrients,” he said.

And, despite the space constraints, the former college wrestler said he’s still able to workout daily and break a sweat — an important part of being on the ISS since human moisture, including urine, is converted to drinkable water.

“If I didn’t tell you, you wouldn’t know, and it’s better than most tap water that I’ve had,” he said. “It’s actually great.”

The system used may one day make it possible for astronauts to travel to planets like Mars.

But beyond the science, the mission is an example of international cooperation that allows Glover to see the sun rise and set 16 times per day with crewmates from the United States, Russia and Japan.

“Imagine being able to just look out and to see a good chunk of the earth with your own eyes,” he said. “It really is hard to describe. It’s beautiful, and it’s awe inspiring, and it’s something that I wish more people could do.”

Glover has credited his success to people like his college wrestling coach and his department chair at California Polytechnic State University, and encourages young people to seek out good mentors who can help them dream big.

And as for the food on the ISS, Glover said the humble tortilla is quite popular among astronauts.

“Think of it like a food koozie,” he said. “You can use it to grab a hot drink bag, a cold drink bag and your hands roughly stay the same temperature. You can wrap meat or beans in it. It’s just so versatile.”