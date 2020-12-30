HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Skylight Books will temporarily close through Tuesday after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, the store announced on Wednesday.

“A member of our staff has just received a positive COVID-19 test result. They are currently free of symptoms, and we hope they remain so. However, out of an abundance of caution, we will be closing our store and making sure everyone on our staff gets tested before they return to work,” Skylight general manager Mary Williams wrote in an email to customers.

“Following the CDC’s guidelines, we’ll be asking our staff to get tested five days after their last shared shift with our positive co-worker,” she said. “This means Skylight Books will be entirely closed through Tuesday,

January 5. This includes our order pickup door, which will also be closed, to allow all our staff to remain home and prevent any COVID spread via the store.”

Customers can still order books on the store’s website, but the staff “won’t be able to process in-stock books, ship anything out or allow order pickups until after we return to work. Once we return, we’ll have a backlog of orders, so it’ll likely take us several days to catch up,” Williams said.

