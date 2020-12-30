LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a briefing on Wednesday that the Los Angeles Police Department will deploy officers to patrol the city on New Year’s Eve to stop large gatherings.

The LAPD had already been speaking out against parties and enforcing the local health order against “super-spreader” events in the city, which are against L.A. County and City of L.A. rules during the pandemic.

On Wednesday, LAPD Chief Michel Moore shared worrying coronavirus numbers from the county and urged residents to avoid groups during New Year’s Eve celebrations.

“Almost 14K new COVID cases per day in LA County. COVID hospitalizations have increased by 474%,” he tweeted. “Yes, this New Year’s Celebration will be unlike no other (no big parties or gatherings) — but we can do it. Stay strong. Hang in there a little longer. We are all in this together.”

There have been several big parties throughout the city of L.A. since the pandemic began, including a deadly shooting that happened at a mansion party in the Beverly Crest neighborhood over the summer. Additionally, the Los Angeles City Attorney announced criminal charges in late August against four people, including two young TikTok stars, in connection with several recent parties at mansions in the Hollywood Hills. LAPD officers were called out to respond to both incidents.

