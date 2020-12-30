LANCASTER (CBSLA) — An 80-year-old inmate serving three consecutive life-without-parole sentences at California State Prison, Los Angeles County died early Wednesday morning at an area hospital, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said.
Samuel Little was convicted in 2014 of first-degree murder by a Los Angeles County jury for the deaths of three women that occurred in the late 1980s. Little subsequently confessed to 93 murders across the country, prompting the Federal Bureau of Investigation to declare him to be the most prolific serial killer in U.S. history.
Little served two prior terms in a California state prison.
On Aug. 14, 1985, Little was admitted from San Diego County to serve four years for assault with a deadly weapon and false imprisonment. He was released to parole on Feb. 1, 198thr7, and was discharged from parole supervision on May 31, 1991.
On Dec. 10, 2012, he was admitted from Los Angeles County for possession of a controlled substance. He was subsequently released to county probation supervision in April 2014.
An official cause of death will be determined by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office, CDCR said.