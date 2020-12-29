Comments
COMPTON (CBSLA) — Deputies identified a woman who died this month from injuries in a November shooting.
Alesha Palmer, 40, was shot November 10 in a home in the 600 block of West School Street, near North Matthisen Avenue, said Lt. Barry Hall of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Palmer was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to her back. She died on December 14, Hall said.
The shooter has not been identified by authorities, he said.
Anyone with information on the shooting can call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or submit a tip anonymously at 800-222-8477.
