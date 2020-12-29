Comments
ORANGE (CBSLA) — An Orange County mother whose son was released from Theo Lacy Jail two weeks ago due to COVID-19 concerns has died after being infected by her son.
Belinda Rodriguez, 65, was admitted to Orange Coast Memorial Hospital on Christmas Day after barely being able to walk down the hall, according to her daughter Stefani Espinosa.
Rodriguez was intubated Sunday after her oxygen level dropped, but she died early Tuesday morning.
Espinosa, who also has COVID-19, said she is upset with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department for releasing her brother from custody before his coronavirus test result came back.