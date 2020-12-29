LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County’s outdoor dining ban can remain in place until at least February, the California 2nd District Court of Appeal ruled Tuesday.
According to the Los Angeles Times, a panel of three judges put a pause to an order from an L.A. County Superior Court judge that would have required county officials to conduct a risk-benefit analysis of the ban in order for it to remain in effect.
Now, another hearing is set to reconsider the ban on Feb 10. Until then, it can remain in place regardless of state guidelines.
County officials temporarily prohibited outdoor dining on Nov. 25, in response to an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Then, on Dec 6, the state implemented new regional restrictions that shut down dining in Southern California’s entire 11-county region.
On Tuesday, state public health officials extended the regional stay-at-home orders indefinitely, until ICU capacity has exceeded 15%.