HAWTHORNE (CBSLA) — A man found unresponsive in the street Thursday and admitted to a local hospital has been identified and reunited with loved ones, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services.
The man, whose name is not being publicly released, appeared to have been struck by a vehicle, according to health officials. He was found lying in the middle of the street at 118th Street and Hawthorne Boulevard with his skateboard nearby.
Officials circulated a photo of the man on Monday in an effort to help identify him since he did not have any ID on his person when he was found.
The man was described as in his 20s, Latino, 5’4″ and 140 pounds with thin to regular build, black hair, brown eyes and a mustache.
He has tattoos of the words “love” and “justice” on his wrists and a dragon or serpent on his right arm.
He is being treated at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center for undisclosed injuries.
