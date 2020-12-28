SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Two people were rescued on Monday after getting trapped in a flood control channel in Santa Ana.
The incident happened around 5 p.m. in the area of Raitt Street and Edinger Avenue, according to Orange County fire officials.
A man and woman were hanging on an embankment above surging rainwater, caused by a storm system that moved into Southern California Sunday.
Firefighters used a boat to reach the two and they were examined at the scene before likely being taken to a hospital for any necessary treatment.
Residents are urged to avoid flood control channels during rainstorms because they can quickly fill up and turn dangerous.
“That water is moving pretty fast and there’s a lot of force behind that amount of water,” said Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Thanh Nguyen.
