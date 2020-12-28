COSTA MESA (CBSLA) — A man accused of felony sexual battery of a 19-year-old Orange Coast College student was charged on Monday.
28-year-old Alex Enrique Siliezar allegedly groped a woman on the campus on Thursday evening.
Police were called to the Costa Mesa college campus at 2701 Fairview Road just before 5 p.m. on a report of a student being groped.
The victim, who managed to run away, said Siliezar came up to her from behind and grabbed her.
Along with felony sexual battery, Siliezar is also charged with felony false imprisonment and is being held on $40,000 bail.
His last known address was in Costa Mesa and he had just been released from jail on December 3 for an undisclosed crime.
Siliezar’s arraignment in the latest case was delayed until January 13.
