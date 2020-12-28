LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Bob Baker Marionette Theater, the nation’s oldest puppet arts theater, is no longer in danger of closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic after raising $365,000, a spokesperson said Monday.
In order to survive through 2021 and beyond, the theater had previously asked for donations to meet its annual goal of $365,000 to cover income lost from the cancellation of live shows and what is expected to be a very slow return to a full house.
According to spokesperson Molly Cox, the goal was reached just before Christmas.
Wishing you a wonderful Christmas Day from the puppets & people💖✨❄️ pic.twitter.com/Mzw4geyePI
— Bob Baker Marionette Theater (@BBMTofficial) December 25, 2020
“With over half of the donations averaging $50, the BBMT community stepped in with tie-dye fundraisers, art auctions, DJ sets and a variety of other support efforts,” Cox said. “The theater’s entire annual goal for 2021 survival was met in under one month.”
Cox said that the theater will be able to remain in its Highland Park home throughout 2021, due to the kindness of those who donated.
“There remains a long road ahead until traditional operations are able to resume at BBMT,” she said. “While the success of this campaign prevents BBMT from losing the theater, further fundraising efforts will support the theater’s continued programming and innovations in the new landscape of live theater.”